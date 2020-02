BRIEF-Ekinops: No Major Impact From Coronavirus So Far

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Ekinops SA:

* FY EBITDA EUR ‍​15.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 93.5‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 84.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT EUR ‍​1.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 0.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* END-DEC NET CASH POSITION EUR 14.0 MILLION

* CONFIRMS LONG-TERM TARGETS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: TENSIONS WITH SUPPLY CHAINS MIGHT RESULT IN POTENTIAL DELAYS IN EQUIPMENT DELIVERIES

* ON CORONAVIRUS: TO THIS DAY, EPIDEMIC DOES NOT HAVE MAJOR IMPACT ON GROUP’S OPERATIONS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: WORKS ON ALTERNATIVE SOURCING SOLUTIONS FOR CERTAIN CATEGORIES OF COMPONENTS AND PARTS