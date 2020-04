BRIEF-Ekinops Sees Slowdown In 2020 Activity Due To COVID-19

April 3 (Reuters) - EKINOPS SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: DUE TO THE GRADUAL RESTART OF ACTIVITY IN CHINA, TENSIONS OVER THE SUPPLY OF CERTAIN COMPONENTS NO LONGER CAUSE A MAJOR CONCERN FOR THE GROUP

* SITUATION COULD HAVE AN IMPACT ON THE LEVEL OF ACTIVITY OF THE GROUP AND WOULD THEREFORE BE LIKELY TO ALTER FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES FOR THE YEAR

* COMPANY DID NOT HAVE TO RESORT TO THE PARTIAL ACTIVITY SYSTEM

* TO DATE, ALL SITES IN FRANCE, BELGIUM AND HUNGARY ARE OPEN AND ABLE TO PRODUCE EKINOPS EQUIPMENT