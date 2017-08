June 29 (Reuters) - EKINOPS SA:

* Signs Definitive Agreements for Acquisition of Oneaccess

* FUNDING COMMITMENT FROM BPIFRANCE AND ALEPH CAPITAL FOR EUR 24 MILLION

* ACQUISITION OF ONEACCESS WILL BE PAID FOR IN CASH FOR ONE HALF, AND THE OTHER HALF WILL BE PAID WITH NEW EKINOPS SHARES WITH WARRANTS ATTACHED

* TRANSACTION VALUES ONEACCESS AT EUR 58 MILLION Source text: bit.ly/2sTuadP Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)