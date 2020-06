June 8 (Reuters) - Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc:

* EKSO BIONICS ANNOUNCES $7.89 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING PRICED AT-THE-MARKET UNDER NASDAQ RULES

* EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS - ISSUANCE & SALE OF AN AGGREGATE OF 1.75 MILLION OF ITS SHARES OF COMMON STOCK, AT PURCHASE PRICE OF $4.5145/SHARE