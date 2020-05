BRIEF-Ekso Bionics Announces CFIUS Determination Regarding China Joint Venture

May 20 (Reuters) - Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc:

* EKSO BIONICS ANNOUNCES CFIUS DETERMINATION REGARDING CHINA JOINT VENTURE

* EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS INC - NOTICE STATES THAT CFIUS’S PRIOR NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS REGARDING JV COULD NOT BE MITIGATED

* EKSO BIONICS - CFIUS PRESENTED COMPANY AND JV PARTNERS WITH A NATIONAL SECURITY AGREEMENT WHICH WILL REQUIRE TERMINATION OF COMPANY’S ROLE WITH JV

* EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS INC - INTENDS TO WORK COOPERATIVELY WITH JV PARTNERS AND CFIUS TO FINALIZE TERMS OF NSA