BRIEF-Ekso Bionics Announces Executive Leadership Changes

March 12 (Reuters) - Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc:

* EKSO BIONICS ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES; JACK PEURACH, CO-FOUNDER OF EKSO BIONICS, LONG-TIME BOARD MEMBER AND SEASONED EXECUTIVE APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; CHARLES LI, PH. D. TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS INC - ‍ PEURACH SUCCEEDS THOMAS LOOBY, WHO IS LEAVING COMPANY AND BOARD TO PURSUE OTHER INTERESTS​

* EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS INC - ‍PEURACH WILL REMAIN A MEMBER OF EKSO BIONICS’ BOARD​

* EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS INC - ‍ PRIOR TO JOINING CO, PEURACH WAS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, PRODUCTS FOR SUNPOWER CORP​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)