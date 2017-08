BRIEF-Ekso Bionics announces proposed $34 million rights offering

July 19 (Reuters) - Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc

* Ekso Bionics announces proposed $34 million rights offering; committed investment from Puissance Capital Management to support rights offering

* Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc - ‍Board of directors has approved a proposed rights offering to raise gross proceeds of up to $34 million ​

* Ekso - intends to use net proceeds from proposed rights offering to accelerate adoption of ekso in rehabilitation market

* Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc - rights offering of up to 34 million shares of company's common stock at a subscription price of $1.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: