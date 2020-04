BRIEF-Ekso Bionics Says COVID-19 Has Caused Order Delays

April 9 (Reuters) - Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc:

* EKSO BIONICS PROVIDES COVID-19 BUSINESS UPDATE AND REPORTS PRELIMINARY FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES Q1 2020 REVENUE $1.4 MILLION TO $1.5 MILLION

* EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS - AS OF APRIL 7, REGAINED COMPLIANCE WITH MINIMUM BID PRICE REQUIREMENT REQUIRED BY LISTING RULES OF NASDAQ

* EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS - COVID-19 PANDEMIC IMPACTED BUSINESS IN Q1 AS CUSTOMERS SHIFTED THEIR PRIORITIES TO PREPARE FOR AND MANAGE THEIR BUSINESS

* EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS - TO REDUCE EXPENSES AND ADJUST OPERATIONS TO MATCH CUSTOMER NEEDS, COMPANY HAS FURLOUGHED A PORTION OF ITS WORKFORCE

* EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS - COVID-19 PANDEMIC IMPACTED BUSINESS IN Q1, HAS CAUSED MANY CUSTOMERS TO DELAY ORDERS TYPICALLY BOOKED IN LAST FEW WEEKS OF QUARTER