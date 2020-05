May 15 (Reuters) - Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc:

* EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS INC - IMPLEMENTED A PLAN TO REDUCE ITS WORKFORCE BY APPROXIMATELY 35%

* EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS INC - OFFERING SEVERANCE BENEFITS TO AFFECTED EMPLOYEES, INCLUDING CASH SEVERANCE PAYMENTS

* EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS INC - EXPECTS TO RECORD RESTRUCTURING-RELATED EXPENSES OF ABOUT $0.24 MILLION RELATED TO TERMINATION BENEFIT COSTS IN Q2