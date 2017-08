BRIEF-El Al Israel airlines reports 16 aircraft deal with Panasonic Avionics

July 18 (Reuters) - El Al Israel Airlines Ltd:

* El Al Israel airlines announces 16 aircraft deal with Panasonic Avionics

* El Al Israel Airlines Ltd - ‍selected Panasonic Avionics ex3 inflight entertainment (ife) system for its new fleet of 16 boeing 787 dreamliners​

* El Al Israel Airlines-‍under terms of agreement, co will install ex3 across 9 Boeing 787-9s, 7 b787-8s, with first aircraft being delivered in aug 2017​

* El Al Israel Airlines - ‍agreement also includes a 15-year contract for provision of system maintenance by Panasonic technical services​