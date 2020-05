BRIEF-El Al Israel Airlines Says FY Revenue Rose 2% To $2.18 Billion

May 17 (Reuters) - El Al Israel Airlines Ltd:

* FY REVENUE ROSE 2 PERCENT TO 2.18 BILLION USD

* NET LOSS IN 2019 AMOUNTED TO ABOUT USD 60 MILLION, COMPARED TO ABOUT USD 52 MILLION IN 2018.

* CASH FLOW GENERATED BY COMPANY FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES IN 2019 AMOUNTED TO ABOUT USD 294 MILLION

* AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019, CASH BALANCE IN COMPANY’S ACCOUNT AMOUNTED TO ABOUT USD 264 MILLION

* IS CURRENTLY IMPLEMENTING SERIES OF STREAMLINING MEASURES LIKE SIGNIFICANT CUT IN COMPANY’S WORKFORCE

* MORE THAN 90% OF COMPANY’S EMPLOYEES ARE ON AN UNPAID LEAVE

* IMPLEMENTING REDUCTION IN EXECUTIVE AND BOARD MEMBERS COMPENSATION BY 20%

* IMPLEMENTING CANCELLATION OF LEASE AGREEMENTS OF TWO 737-800 AIRCRAFT THAT WERE EXPECTED TO ENTER SERVICE IN 2020

* IMPLEMENTING SIGNING OF MOU WITH FOREIGN COMPANY FOR SALE AND LEASE BACK OF THREE 737-800 BOEING AIRCRAFT FOR USD 76 MILLION

* CONDUCTING TALKS WITH LENDERS, FINANCE MINISTRY TO GET LOAN OF USD 400 MILLION, MOST OF WHICH WILL BE BACKED BY A STATE GUARANTEE

* COMPANY ESTIMATES THAT THERE ARE SIGNIFICANT DOUBTS ABOUT ITS CONTINUED EXISTENCE AS A GOING CONCERN