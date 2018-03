March 8 (Reuters) - INTERNATIONAL COMPANY FOR FERTILIZERS AND CHEMICALS:

* STUDYING ACQUISITION OF 21.87 PERCENT STAKE IN INTERNATIONAL AGRICULTURAL CORPS FROM INTERNATIONAL COMPANY FOR FERTILIZERS AND CHEMICALS JABALY FAMILY AND CO

* STUDYING ACQUISITION OF 36.72 PERCENT STAKE IN FERCHEM MISR FOR FERTILIZERS AND CHEMICALS FROM INTERNATIONAL COMPANY FOR FERTILIZERS AND CHEMICALS JABALY FAMILY AND CO Source:(bit.ly/2G65J1Y)