May 15 (Reuters) - El En SpA:

* Q1 PRE TAX PROFIT EUR 4.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 PRODUCTION VALUE EUR 83.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 88.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PERFORMANCE OF Q2 FIRST SIX WEEKS REVEALS MARKED SLOWDOWN OF SALES IN MEDICAL SECTOR AND RECOVERY IN INDUSTRIAL SECTOR, COMPARED TO Q1

* SITUATION DOES NOT ALLOW GROUP TO ISSUE PRECISE ESTIMATES OF EXPECTED PERFORMANCE FOR 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)