March 24 (Reuters) - El En SpA:

* ALL THREE PLANTS IN CHINA ARE OPERATIVE

* IS PROCEEDING WITH TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF PRODUCTION ACTIVITIES IN ALL ITALIAN PLANTS

* GLOBAL EVOLUTION OF COVID-19 LED TO SUDDEN AND UNEXPECTED CHANGE IN DEMAND

* SOME ORDERS ABROAD HAVE BEEN SUSPENDED DUE TO COVID-19 MEASURES TO CLOSE COMMERCIAL AND PRODUCTION ACTIVITIES