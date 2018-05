May 3 (Reuters) - El Paso Electric Co:

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.17

* SAYS REITERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 WITH A RANGE OF $2.30 TO $2.65 PER BASIC SHARE

* QUARTERLY OPERATING REVENUES $175.7 MILLION VERSUS $171.3 MILLION Source text: (bit.ly/2HL4h9t) Further company coverage: