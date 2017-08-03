FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 hours ago
BRIEF-El Pollo Loco Holdings Q2 earnings of $0.20 per share
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S.
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
Business
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
Reuters Focus
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
August 3, 2017 / 9:39 PM / 5 hours ago

BRIEF-El Pollo Loco Holdings Q2 earnings of $0.20 per share

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc

* El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees fy 2017 pro forma earnings per share $0.64 to $0.67

* Q2 pro forma earnings per share $0.21

* Q2 earnings per share $0.20

* Q2 revenue $105.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $105.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* qtrly ‍system-wide comparable restaurant sales increased 2.9%​

* sees 2017 ‍system-wide comparable restaurant sales growth of 1.0% to 2.0%​

* sees 2017 ‍adjusted EBITDA of between $66.5 and $68.5 million​

* ‍is revising its earnings guidance for fiscal year 2017.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.