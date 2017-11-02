FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-El Pollo Loco Holdings reports Q3 loss per share of $0.11
November 2, 2017 / 9:29 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-El Pollo Loco Holdings reports Q3 loss per share of $0.11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc:

* El Pollo Loco Holdings announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees FY 2017 pro forma earnings per share $0.61 to $0.63

* Q3 pro forma earnings per share $0.15

* Q3 loss per share $0.11

* Q3 revenue $101.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $103.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total revenue in quarter was negatively impacted by approximately $0.5 million as a result of Hurricane Harvey​

* System-wide comparable restaurant sales increased 1.7 percent in quarter​

* Sees ‍2017 system-wide comparable restaurant sales growth of approximately 1.0 percent to 1.5 percent​

* Sees ‍2017 adjusted EBITDA of between $64.0 million and $65.5 million​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

