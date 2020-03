March 18 (Reuters) - El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc:

* EL POLLO LOCO TAKES IMMEDIATE ACTION IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19

* EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS - COMPLYING WITH ALL STATE & LOCAL REGULATIONS AS IT PERTAINS TO CLOSURE OF DINING ROOMS

* EL POLLO LOCO - TO RECEIVE CUSTOMER ORDERS IN RESTAURANTS & DRIVE-THRUS, & FOR PICKUP OR DELIVERY AT ELPOLLOLOCO.COM & VIA MOBILE APP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: