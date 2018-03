March 28 (Reuters) - EL WADI COMPANY FOR TOURISTIC INVESTMENT:

* FY NET PROFIT EGP 20.1 MILLION VERSUS EGP 8.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EGP 16.9 MILLION VERSUS EGP 11.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TO DISTRIBUTE FY DIVIDEND OF EGP 0.90 PER SHARE Source: (bit.ly/2GxBL9M) Source: (bit.ly/2pLJ1p3) Further company coverage: