BRIEF-Elaine Wynn Comments On ISS Recommendation That Wynn Resorts Shareholders "Withhold" Votes From Legacy Director Hagenbuch

May 6 (Reuters) -

* ELAINE WYNN COMMENTS ON ISS RECOMMENDATION THAT WYNN RESORTS SHAREHOLDERS “WITHHOLD” VOTES FROM LEGACY DIRECTOR JOHN J. HAGENBUCH

* ELAINE WYNN SAYS URGE FELLOW SHAREHOLDERS TO JOIN HER IN VOTING FOR ACCOUNTABILITY AD OBJECTIVE OVERSIGHT IN WYNN RESORTS BOARD ROOM

* ELAINE WYNN SAYS ISS RECOMMENDED IN MAY 5 REPORT THAT WYNN SHAREHOLDERS “WITHHOLD” VOTES FROM LEGACY DIRECTOR NOMINEE JOHN HAGENBUCH AT CO’S ANNUAL MEETING

* ELAINE WYNN SAYS ISS ALSO RECOMMENDED THAT SHAREHOLDERS VOTE “AGAINST” APPROVAL OF WYNN RESORTS’ SAY-ON-PAY PROPOSAL

* ELAINE WYNN SAYS "PLEASED TO SEE FURTHER SUPPORT FOR MY EFFORTS TO ENSURE THAT COMPANY TAKES ACTIONS NECESSARY TO TRULY BECOME 'NEW WYNN.'