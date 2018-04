BRIEF-Elaine Wynn Requests Wynn Resorts For Nomination Of New Directors On Board

April 17 (Reuters) - Wynn Resorts Ltd:

* ELAINE WYNN - ON APRIL 17, 2018, ELAINE WYNN SENT A LETTER TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF WYNN RESORTS LTD

* ELAINE WYNN - IN LETTER, REQUESTS WYNN RESORTS BOARD REOPEN WINDOW DURING WHICH SHAREHOLDERS CAN NOMINATE DIRECTORS

* ELAINE WYNN SAYS, IN LETTER, REQUEST BOARD TAKE STEPS TO ALLOW FOR MAJORITY OF BOARD TO BE COMPRISED OF NEW DIRECTORS EFFECTIVE AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING

* ELAINE WYNN - ONCE WYNN RESORTS BOARD REOPENS WINDOW FOR NOMINATIONS & PROPOSALS, INTEND TO PUT FORTH CANDIDATES INDEPENDENT OF CO, STEVE WYNN, ELAINE WYNN

* ELAINE WYNN SAYS “DO NOT INTEND TO NOMINATE MYSELF, NOR DO I PLAN TO NOMINATE ANYONE WHO IS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH ME” TO WYNN RESORTS BOARD

* ELAINE WYNN SAYS "RECONSTITUTED BOARD SHOULD BE IN PLACE BEFORE ANY MATERIAL DECISIONS ABOUT TRANSACTIONS ARE MADE" TO WYNN RESORTS BOARD