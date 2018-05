BRIEF-Elaine Wynn Says Complaint Additionally Seeks To Temporarily Stay Wynn Resorts' 2018 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

May 2 (Reuters) - Wynn Resorts Ltd:

* ELAINE P. WYNN, CO-FOUNDER AND LARGEST SHAREHOLDER OF WYNN RESORTS, SAYS SHE FILED COMPLAINT AGAINST WYNN RESORTS IN NEVADA STATE COURT - SEC FILING

* ELAINE WYNN - COMPLAINT SEEKS THAT COURT COMPEL WYNN RESORTS TO PRODUCE ALL SHAREHOLDER LIST MATERIALS THAT WYNN IS ENTITLED TO GET UNDER NEVADA LAW

* ELAINE WYNN SAYS COMPLAINT ADDITIONALLY SEEKS TO TEMPORARILY STAY WYNN RESORTS' 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS