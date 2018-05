May 3 (Reuters) - Wynn Resorts Ltd:

* ELAINE WYNN'S COUNSEL SENDS LETTER TO WYNN RESORTS' COUNSEL SAYING ELAINE WYNN WILL DISMISS HER SUIT - "THOUGH SHE IS SEVERELY AND UNFAIRLY DISADVANTAGED" Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2KyWngR) Further company coverage: