BRIEF-Elanco Animal -Entered Into Amendment No. 3 To Certain Share And Asset Purchase Agreement Dated As Of August 20

June 18 (Reuters) - Elanco Animal Health Inc:

* ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH- ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 3 TO CERTAIN SHARE AND ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED AS OF AUGUST 20, 2019

* ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH- AMENDMENT EXCLUDES CERTAIN INSECTICIDE PRODUCTS IN MEXICO FROM SCOPE OF ACQUIRED ANIMAL HEALTH BUSINESS

* ELANCO ANIMAL- AMENDMENT LIMITS DURATION IN MEXICO OF RESTRICTIONS ON BAYER & ITS UNITS IN CONDUCTING BUSINESS ACTIVITIES THAT COMPETE WITH BUSINESS OF CO