May 10 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co:

* ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH - NAMED MICHAEL-BRYANT HICKS AS GENERAL COUNSEL

* ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH - MOST RECENTLY, HICKS WAS GENERAL COUNSEL AT MALLINCKRODT PHARMACEUTICALS