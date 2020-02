BRIEF-Elanco Animal Health Reports Q4 Loss Per Share Of $0.03

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Elanco Animal Health Inc:

* ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH REPORTS 2019 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.03

* Q4 REVENUE $787 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $791.5 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.23 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* CONFIRMED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2020

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.14, REVENUE VIEW $3.10 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES 2020 TOTAL REVENUE IN RANGE OF $3.05 BILLION - $3.11 BILLION

* HOLISTICALLY, BAYER ANIMAL HEALTH DEAL IS DEVELOPING BETTER THAN WE EXPECTED WHEN WE ANNOUNCED IN AUGUST OF 2019

* CONTINUE TO LOOK TOWARD A MID-2020 CLOSE OF BAYER DEAL

* ELANCO WILL PROVIDE COMBINED COMPANY GUIDANCE AFTER TRANSACTION IS CLOSED