April 8 (Reuters) - Elanco Animal Health Inc:

* ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH SAYS CEO JEFFREY SIMMONS 2019 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $15.8 MILLION VERSUS $5.4 MILLION IN 2018 - SEC FILING

* ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH SAYS CEO’S 2019 TOTAL COMPENSATION INCLUDED $13.5 MILLION IN STOCK AWARDS

* ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH SAYS CEO’S 2019 PAY RATIO WAS 194:1

* ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH SAYS CEO'S 2019 PAY RATIO WAS 79:1, EXCLUDING REPLACEMENT AWARDS Source: bit.ly/2XkX9qQ Further company coverage: