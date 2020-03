BRIEF-Elanco Animal Health Withdraws Its Previously Announced 2020 Revenue And EPS Guidance

March 24 (Reuters) - Elanco Animal Health Inc:

* ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INC - WITHDRAWING ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED 2020 REVENUE AND EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE.

* ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INC - CONFIDENT IN ITS WORKING CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY LEVELS

* ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INC - MANUFACTURING PLANTS AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT LABS ARE OPERATIONAL, AND COMPANY IS CLOSELY MONITORING DISTRIBUTION LOGISTICS

* ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INC - NOT EXPERIENCED ANY SUPPLY DISRUPTION AND CRITICAL PROJECTS IN PIPELINE CONTINUE TO ADVANCE.

* ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INC - MOVED ITS NON-BUSINESS CRITICAL WORK FORCE TO REMOTE WORKING GLOBALLY, WITH EXCEPTION OF CHINA

* ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INC - PENDING ACQUISITION OF BAYER AG’S ANIMAL HEALTH BUSINESS CONTINUES TO ADVANCE TOWARD A MID-YEAR 2020 CLOSING

* ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INC - FULLY SECURED FINANCING TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION

* ELANCO - ENTERED INTO DERIVATIVE TRANSACTIONS TO SWAP A PORTION OF FLOATING INTEREST RATE ON $4.275 BILLION TERM LOAN B TO A FIXED RATE OBLIGATION