Jan 25 (Reuters) - Elanco Animal Health:

* ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH SAYS ANNOUNCES A GLOBAL IN-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH AB E DISCOVERY​

* ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH SAYS IN-LICENSING AGREEMENT TO FURTHER DEVELOP AND BRING TO MARKET AN EGG ANTIBODY FOCUSED ON SUPPORTING GUT HEALTH OF POULTRY​