April 30 (Reuters) - Elanix Biotechnologies AG:

* CO SECURES UP TO EUR 2.5 MILLION SEDA FINANCING

* ELANIX BIOTECHNOLOGIES- ENTERED INTO SEDA WITH YORKVILLE ADVISORS WHICH COMMITTED TO PROVIDE UPTO EUR 2.5 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING OVER 24-MONTH PERIOD