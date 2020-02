BRIEF-Elanix Biotechnologies: Vice Chairman Of Supervisory Board Fang Bao Resigns

Feb 27 (Reuters) - ELANIX BIOTECHNOLOGIES AG:

* RESIGNATION AND NOMINATION IN THE SUPERVISORY BOARD BIOTECHNOLOGIES AG:

* VICE CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD FANG BAO AND A MEMBER OF SUPERVISORY BOARD, PROF. ZHANFENG CUI NOTIFIED CEO THAT THEY RESIGNED FROM OFFICE DUE TO WORK COMMITMENTS

* DISTRICT COURT IN BERLIN HAS APPOINTED SUCCESSORS, FOLLOWING BOARD’S PROPOSAL OF TWO SUITABLE CANDIDATES

* SUPERVISORY BOARD OF ELANIX HAS RE-ELECTED ANJA SILLING TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

* MARCO CHRISTEN, TO BE VICE CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)