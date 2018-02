Feb 15 (Reuters) - Elanor Investors Group:

* ‍HY NET LOSS AFTER TAX A$3.2 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF A$6.2 MILLION​‍​

* HY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES DOWN 2.5 PERCENT TO $49.6 MILLION

