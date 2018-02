Feb 15 (Reuters) - Elanor Retail Property Fund:

* HY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE A$12.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF A$10.6 MILLION

* ‍HY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES​ UP 215.7 PERCENT TO A$21 MILLION

* ‍DECLARES INTERIM DISTRIBUTION OF 5.15 CENTS PER SECURITY​‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: