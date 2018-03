March 14 (Reuters) - Elbit Imaging Ltd:

* ELBIT IMAGING ANNOUNCES CANCELATION OF THE FULL EARLY REDEMPTION OF SERIES H NOTES‍​

* ELBIT IMAGING - REDEMPTION WILL NOT BE EXECUTED AND THE SERIES H NOTES WILL BE REPAID ON MAY 31, 2018 - SEC FILING Source text - (bit.ly/2FTgNla) Further company coverage: