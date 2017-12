Dec 14 (Reuters) - Elbit Imaging Ltd:

* ELBIT IMAGING SAYS AT ANNUAL & SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS, APPOINTMENT OF CHAIRMAN RON HADASSI AS CEO WAS APPROVED - SEC FILING

* ELBIT IMAGING SAYS APPOINTMENT OF CHAIRMAN RON HADASSI AS CEO IS EFFECTIVE AS OF JANUARY 1, 2018