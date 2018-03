March 12 (Reuters) - Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc :

* ELCANO SICAV ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO FULLY PARTICIPATE IN BABCOCK & WILCOX´S RIGHTS OFFERING

* ‍ELCANO SICAV - VIEW BABCOCK & WILCOX​ STOCK AS“LARGELY UNDERVALUED” AND“URGE” BOARD TO EXPLORE ALL AVENUES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: