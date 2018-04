April 9 (Reuters) - Elders Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES IT WILL ACQUIRE TITAN AG AND KERR & CO LIVESTOCK, AND DIVEST THE FEED AND PROCESSING ASSETS FROM COMPANY’S INDONESIAN PORTFOLIO

* ‍ELDERS EXPECTS TITAN TO GENERATE ANNUALISED ADDITIONAL EBIT BETWEEN $6.5 MILLION AND $7.5 MILLION IN FIRST FY OF ELDERS' OWNERSHIP ​