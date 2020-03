March 30 (Reuters) - Eldorado Gold Corp:

* ELDORADO GOLD ANNOUNCES PARTIAL DRAWDOWN OF CREDIT FACILITY

* ELDORADO GOLD CORP - HAS DRAWN $150 MILLION UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* ELDORADO GOLD - IS ALSO REVIEWING ITS 2020 SUSTAINING AND GROWTH CAPITAL BUDGET AND WILL REDUCE EXPENDITURES IF REQUIRED

* ELDORADO GOLD CORP - “HAS NO IMMEDIATE NEED FOR THE FUNDS” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: