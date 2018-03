March 12 (Reuters) - Eldorado Gold Corp:

* ELDORADO GOLD ANNOUNCES SENIOR MANAGEMENT CHANGES

* ELDORADO GOLD CORP - ‍ FABIANA CHUBBS, ELDORADO'S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER WILL LEAVE COMPANY AT END OF APRIL 2018​