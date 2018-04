April 4 (Reuters) - Eldorado Gold Corp:

* ELDORADO GOLD CONFIRMS POSITIVE ARBITRATION RULING

* ARBITRATION PANEL IN GREECE HAS ISSUED ITS RULING WITH RESPECT TO ARBITRATION INITIATED BY THE GREEK STATE

* CO, HELLAS GOLD INTEND TO CONTINUE TO EVALUATE DECISION & CONSIDER NEXT STEPS WITH RESPECT TO KASSANDRA INVESTMENTS

* PANEL REJECTS MOTION THAT STUDY FOR MADEM LAKKOS METALLURGY PLANT WAS IN BREACH OF PROVISIONS OF TRANSFER CONTRACT