BRIEF-Eldorado Gold enters constructive dialogue with Greek Government
#Market News
September 21, 2017 / 11:11 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Eldorado Gold enters constructive dialogue with Greek Government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Eldorado Gold Corp

* Eldorado Gold enters constructive dialogue with Greek Government

* Entered into dialogue with Greece’s MOE in respect to development of its unit, Hellas Gold S.A.‘s, Kassandra mine assets in Halkidiki

* “Remain confident” that arbitration process initiated last week by Greek government will be concluded in a “timely and efficient manner”​

* “We have decided to temporarily postpone our decision to place our assets in Halkidiki on care and maintenance”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
