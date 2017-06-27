BRIEF-Eldorado gold provides an update on Kisladag operations

June 27 (Reuters) - Eldorado Gold Corp:

* Eldorado Gold provides an update on Kisladag operations

* Eldorado Gold Corp- Kisladag is now expected to produce approximately 38,400 ounces of gold in Q2 of 2017 and about 90,000 ounces of gold for first half of 2017

* Kisladag will not meet company's original 2017 guidance of 230,000 to 245,000 ounces.

* Eldorado Gold- co now expects 2017 gold production of 180,000 to 210,000 ounces from Kisladag with cash costs in new guidance range of $450 to 500 per ounce