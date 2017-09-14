FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eldorado Gold receives arbitration notice from Greek government​
#Market News
September 14, 2017 / 12:17 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Eldorado Gold receives arbitration notice from Greek government​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Eldorado Gold Corp

* Eldorado Gold receives arbitration notice from greek government

* Eldorado - co’s ‍Greek unit got formal notice from Greece’s Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Environment and Energy initiating domestic arbitration​

* Eldorado Gold - ‍arbitration notice alleges that technical study for Madem Lakkos Metallurgical Plant in Stratoni Valley, submitted in Dec 2014, is “deficient​”

* Eldorado Gold Corp - ‍arbitration is pursuant to provisions of contract between Greek State & Hellas Gold

* Eldorado Gold - notice alleges technical study submitted in Dec 2014 is deficient; is in violation of transfer contract, environmental terms of project​

* Eldorado Gold Corp - ‍“We will vigorously defend our rights and employ all legal means at our disposal”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

