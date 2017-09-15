BRIEF-Eldorado Gold receives further Olympias permits

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Eldorado Gold Corp
* Eldorado Gold receives further Olympias permits
* Says received approval of technical study for old Olympias mine closure and installation permit for paste plant at Olympias
* Says at this time, remaining outstanding is issuance of amended electromechanical installation permit for Skouries Flotation Plant
* Says remaining outstanding is issuance include other matters including, but not limited to, relocation of antiquities at Skouries Site
* Says upon receipt of required Skouries Permit, company will then be in a position to re-assess its investment options in greece