BRIEF-Eldorado Gold receives two permits in Greece

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Eldorado Gold Corp
* Eldorado Gold announces Greece update
* Says confirms it has received Olympias Operating Permit and modified electromechanical installation permit for Tailings Management Facility
* Says Olympias Operating Permit is valid for a period of three years from date of issue
* Says remaining outstanding is approval of technical study for old Olympias mine closure, installation permits for paste plants at Olympias
* Says another remaining outstanding issue is amended electromechanical installation permit for Skouries Flotation Plant
* Says company is also awaiting additional detail from Greek Government regarding pending arbitration process
* Says remaining outstanding issues also include other matters including, but not limited to, relocation of antiquities at Skouries Site
* Says upon receipt of required permits, supportive Government open to talks on use of available technologies, co will re-assess investment options in Greece
* Says Eldorado is "confident" that any potential arbitration will again demonstrate co's "adherence to all applicable laws and regulations"