BRIEF-Eldorado Gold Reports Q4 Adjusted EPS $0.02

March 21 (Reuters) - Eldorado Gold Corp:

* ELDORADO GOLD REPORTS 2017 YEAR-END AND FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.03

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.00 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.02

* IN 2018 ELDORADO EXPECTS TO PRODUCE 290,000-330,000 OUNCES OF GOLD, INCLUDING PRE-COMMERCIAL OUNCES FROM LAMAQUE‍​

* QTRLY ‍REVENUES $101.4 MILLION VERSUS $95.4 MILLION IN Q3 ​

* IN 2018 CASH COSTS ARE FORECASTED AT $580-630 PER OUNCE.

* ‍COMPANY SUSPENDED CASH PAYMENT OF ITS SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT EFFECTIVE Q1 OF 2018​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.00, REVENUE VIEW $111.3 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S