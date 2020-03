March 15 (Reuters) - Eldorado Resorts Inc:

* ELDORADO RESORTS ANNOUNCES FOURTEEN DAY CLOSING OF GRAND VICTORIA CASINO IN ELGIN, ILLINOIS

* THERE HAVE BEEN NO REPORTED CASES OF COVID-19 AT GRAND VICTORIA CASINO ELGIN

* WILL CLOSE GRAND VICTORIA ELGIN TO PUBLIC AT 11:59PM CST ON SUNDAY, MARCH 15, 2020.