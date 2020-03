March 16 (Reuters) - Eldorado Resorts Inc:

* ELDORADO RESORTS ANNOUNCES TEMPORARY CLOSING OF THREE CASINOS IN LOUISIANA

* ELDORADO RESORTS - TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND OPERATIONS AT ISLE OF CAPRI LAKE CHARLES, BELLE OF BATON ROUGE AND ELDORADO SHREVEPORT BY MONDAY, MARCH 16