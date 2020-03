March 16 (Reuters) - Eldorado Resorts Inc:

* ELDORADO RESORTS ANNOUNCES TEMPORARY CLOSING OF THREE CASINOS IN MISSISSIPPI

* ELDORADO RESORTS- WILL TEMPORARILY SUSPEND OPERATIONS AT TROPICANA GREENVILLE, ISLE OF CAPRI LULA, LADY LUCK VICKSBURG CASIONOS BY MIDNIGHT ON MAR 16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: