BRIEF-Eldorado Resorts Enters Agreements To Sell Presque Isle Downs & Casino And Lady Luck Casino Vicksburg

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Eldorado Resorts Inc:

* ELDORADO RESORTS ENTERS INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO SELL PRESQUE ISLE DOWNS & CASINO AND LADY LUCK CASINO VICKSBURG

* ELDORADO RESORTS INC - DEAL FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $178.9 MILLION​

* ELDORADO RESORTS INC - ‍CHURCHILL DOWNS WILL PURCHASE LADY LUCK CASINO VICKSBURG FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $50.6 MILLION​

* ELDORADO RESORTS INC - ‍CHURCHILL DOWNS WILL PURCHASE PRESQUE ISLE DOWNS & CASINO FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $178.9 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: